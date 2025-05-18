Di Maria's Farewell: Benfica Bid Adieu to the Argentine Maestro

Angel di Maria made headlines by confirming he won't return to Benfica next season. The announcement came after the club's inability to clinch the Liga Portugal title, drawing 1-1 at Braga, and finishing just two points shy of Sporting, the newly crowned champions.

The 37-year-old Argentine forward, who retired from international soccer last year, has been a pivotal player for Benfica during his two stints, initially joining and then returning in 2023 after illustrious spells at clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris St Germain, and Juventus.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Di Maria reflected on his journey at Benfica, stating his pride in wearing the club's jersey. Ahead of the Portuguese Cup final against Sporting on May 25, Di Maria promised to give his all to the club, leaving fans wondering about his participation in the Club World Cup before his contract ends on June 30.

