Punjab Kings Triumph Amidst Rajasthan Royals' Onslaught

The Punjab Kings moved a step closer to securing a spot in the IPL play-offs, emerging victorious against the Rajasthan Royals in a nail-biting encounter on Sunday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer lauded his team's mindset, which helped them withstand Rajasthan's explosive top-order assault.

The Kings posted a formidable total of 219 for five, though this was put under immediate pressure by Rajasthan's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who raced to 76 runs in under five overs. The breakthrough came from Harpreet Brar, whose two wickets gave Punjab the edge they needed.

Iyer noted the exceptional performance of Brar and others in the team, although he is dealing with a finger injury sustained during practice. Despite the Royals' initial advantage, their chase ultimately fell short, highlighting Punjab's resilience and strategic gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)