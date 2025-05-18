Left Menu

Chelsea Secures Stunning Treble with FA Cup Triumph

Chelsea clinched the women's FA Cup by defeating Manchester United 3-0, completing a historic treble of domestic trophies. Key contributions from Sandy Baltimore, with two goals and an assist, led Chelsea to victory at Wembley. This marks Chelsea's unbeaten domestic season, with previous wins in the League Cup and Super League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:10 IST
Chelsea Secures Stunning Treble with FA Cup Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable display of dominance, Chelsea completed their treble of domestic trophies by securing a 3-0 win against Manchester United in the women's FA Cup final on Sunday. Sandy Baltimore emerged as the star of the match by scoring twice and providing an assist, leading the London side to a triumphant victory at Wembley.

Despite a shaky start, facing pressure from United and a series of early corners, Chelsea gained control of the match. The turning point came when Baltimore successfully converted a penalty just before halftime, following a foul by Norway's Celin Bizet on Erin Cuthbert.

Baltimore's impact on the game continued as she set up Catarina Macario for the second goal. Baltimore's final strike in stoppage time sealed the win in front of a jubilant Chelsea crowd. The victory also signifies Chelsea's unbeaten season, having previously won the League Cup and Super League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025