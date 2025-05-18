Chelsea Secures Stunning Treble with FA Cup Triumph

In a remarkable display of dominance, Chelsea completed their treble of domestic trophies by securing a 3-0 win against Manchester United in the women's FA Cup final on Sunday. Sandy Baltimore emerged as the star of the match by scoring twice and providing an assist, leading the London side to a triumphant victory at Wembley.

Despite a shaky start, facing pressure from United and a series of early corners, Chelsea gained control of the match. The turning point came when Baltimore successfully converted a penalty just before halftime, following a foul by Norway's Celin Bizet on Erin Cuthbert.

Baltimore's impact on the game continued as she set up Catarina Macario for the second goal. Baltimore's final strike in stoppage time sealed the win in front of a jubilant Chelsea crowd. The victory also signifies Chelsea's unbeaten season, having previously won the League Cup and Super League.

