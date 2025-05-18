Nottingham Forest Keeps Champions League Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory

Nottingham Forest kept its Champions League qualification hopes very much alive by clinching a critical 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League.

Sunday's triumph brings Forest level on points with sixth-placed Manchester City, setting up a pivotal clash against Chelsea next weekend. This comes as a significant achievement after last season's near-miss with relegation.

Meanwhile, Everton bid an emotional farewell to its historic Goodison Park with a 2-0 win over Southampton, and Jamie Vardy delivered a landmark goal in his swansong match for Leicester. Fulham staged a comeback in their victory over Brentford.

