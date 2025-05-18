Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Journey: A Race to Remember

Lewis Hamilton dedicated his fourth place finish in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to Ferrari fans. Despite not challenging the leading Red Bull and McLaren cars, it was Hamilton's best finish with Ferrari. The race highlighted ongoing challenges for Ferrari, as both Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc strive for better results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imola | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:43 IST
Lewis Hamilton
  • Country:
  • Italy

Lewis Hamilton finished his first Formula 1 race in Italy for Ferrari by dedicating his result to the team's fans, despite a challenging season.

"Grazie a tutti (thank you, everyone) for the tifosi, that was for them," Hamilton expressed over the team radio at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, honoring the passionate Ferrari supporters. His fourth-place finish marks his best with Ferrari, although they weren't contenders against Red Bull and McLaren for podium spots.

Hamilton, speaking to Sky Sports, noted the disappointment of qualifying outside the top 10. Although he felt victorious in getting the car's setup right, he remains eager for further improvements. Meanwhile, teammate Charles Leclerc faced challenges, highlighting an ongoing battle for Ferrari as they work to regain their competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

