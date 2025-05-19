Epic Rugby Showdown: Wallabies Coach-Elect Leads AUNZ Invitational

Les Kiss, who is set to become the Wallabies coach next year, will lead the AUNZ Invitational XV against the British & Irish Lions in July as part of their preparation tour. Rugby Australia confirmed the news on Monday, highlighting the significance of the upcoming matches in Adelaide and Melbourne following the collapse of the Melbourne Rebels last year.

In a press release, Kiss expressed his excitement about the opportunity, particularly working alongside former All Blacks coach Ian Foster for the clash on July 12 at the Adelaide Oval. "Facing the British & Irish Lions, a globally celebrated team, in Australia promises to be a breathtaking event," Kiss stated.

Meanwhile, Toutai Kefu, former Tonga coach and World Cup-winning Wallabies player, will lead the inaugural First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne on July 22. Kefu emphasized the game's importance in honoring the global contributions of First Nations and Pasifika communities, especially against a team with the storied history of the Lions.

