Dream Sports Foundation Partners with UTT to Launch Dream UTT Juniors Tournament

Dream Sports Foundation collaborates with Ultimate Table Tennis to launch the inaugural Dream UTT Juniors, a U-15 table tennis tournament aimed at providing young athletes a professional league experience to nurture India's budding talent and enhance sports development at the grassroots level.

Harsh Jain (Photo: Dream Sports Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost grassroots sports development, Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) has forged an exclusive partnership with Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). The collaboration aims to introduce Dream UTT Juniors, a pioneering under-15 table tennis tournament, designed to offer emerging talent a professional league experience.

The tournament will run concurrently with the sixth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis league in Ahmedabad, from May 29 to June 8. Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-founder of Dream Sports, emphasized their commitment to improving sports by stating, 'Our partnership is crucial for nurturing grassroots talent and creating pathways for young athletes to shine at future Olympics.'

According to Vita Dani, Co-promoter of UTT, the initiative aligns with their mission to fortify India's sports foundation. The event will feature top young players from the Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2025. These selected athletes will join UTT franchises, gaining exposure to high-level competition, thereby accelerating their skills and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

