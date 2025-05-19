UEFA Warns Fans as Bilbao Gears Up for Europa League Final Showdown
UEFA has issued a stern warning to Manchester United and Tottenham fans flocking to Bilbao for the Europa League final against purchasing unauthorized tickets. With tickets allocated to both clubs and others sold through UEFA's app, fans using secondary sources may face entry issues at Athletic Bilbao's stadium.
- Country:
- Spain
As tens of thousands of Manchester United and Tottenham supporters prepare to descend upon Bilbao for this week's Europa League final, UEFA cautioned against acquiring unauthorized tickets that may not grant them access to the stadium.
Each club received an allocation of 15,000 tickets within the 50,000-capacity venue, which is typical for a Europa League final. Despite this, a marked-up secondary market is seeing tickets sold for thousands, with UEFA warning that these could be invalidated, leaving fans shut out of Athletic Bilbao's stadium.
UEFA distributed about 11,000 tickets worldwide, all digitally controlled via a secure app, emphasizing that the phone used for download controls entry. The selection of Bilbao, chosen as a compensation for earlier tournament host changes during the pandemic, balances logistical criticism of fixed venue choices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrills and Triumphs: Highlights from Asian Football Week
Football Coach Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault in Manipur
Africa’s Football Boom: Strategic Investment Insights Ahead of FIFA 2030
Tottenham Spurs Adjust Fixture Schedule Amid Europa League Aspirations
Cristiano Jr's Rising Star: A New Path in Portuguese Football