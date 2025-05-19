Left Menu

UEFA Warns Fans as Bilbao Gears Up for Europa League Final Showdown

UEFA has issued a stern warning to Manchester United and Tottenham fans flocking to Bilbao for the Europa League final against purchasing unauthorized tickets. With tickets allocated to both clubs and others sold through UEFA's app, fans using secondary sources may face entry issues at Athletic Bilbao's stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilbao | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:03 IST
As tens of thousands of Manchester United and Tottenham supporters prepare to descend upon Bilbao for this week's Europa League final, UEFA cautioned against acquiring unauthorized tickets that may not grant them access to the stadium.

Each club received an allocation of 15,000 tickets within the 50,000-capacity venue, which is typical for a Europa League final. Despite this, a marked-up secondary market is seeing tickets sold for thousands, with UEFA warning that these could be invalidated, leaving fans shut out of Athletic Bilbao's stadium.

UEFA distributed about 11,000 tickets worldwide, all digitally controlled via a secure app, emphasizing that the phone used for download controls entry. The selection of Bilbao, chosen as a compensation for earlier tournament host changes during the pandemic, balances logistical criticism of fixed venue choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

