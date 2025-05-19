Riding the Waves: Khelo India Beach Games Marks a New Era in Indian Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Khelo India Beach Games, describing them as a transformative force in Indian sports. The games, hosted at Ghoghla Beach in Diu, represent a crucial moment in India's sporting history.

Inaugurated by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the event sees participation from over 1,350 athletes across more than 30 states and Union Territories, engaging in numerous sports including football, volleyball, and open water swimming. The games also showcase India's rich cultural diversity through traditional dance.

Minister Mandaviya emphasized the Games' significance, stating they embody India's ambition to become a global sporting powerhouse by 2047. He highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure, indicating that such large-scale sporting events reflect India's growing capability in hosting international competitions.

