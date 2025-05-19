Left Menu

Riding the Waves: Khelo India Beach Games Marks a New Era in Indian Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the Khelo India Beach Games as a pivotal moment in sports, highlighting its unifying power and potential to transform Indian sports culture. Held in Diu, the event features over 1,350 athletes. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasizes India's ambition to become a sporting superpower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diu | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:57 IST
Riding the Waves: Khelo India Beach Games Marks a New Era in Indian Sports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Khelo India Beach Games, describing them as a transformative force in Indian sports. The games, hosted at Ghoghla Beach in Diu, represent a crucial moment in India's sporting history.

Inaugurated by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the event sees participation from over 1,350 athletes across more than 30 states and Union Territories, engaging in numerous sports including football, volleyball, and open water swimming. The games also showcase India's rich cultural diversity through traditional dance.

Minister Mandaviya emphasized the Games' significance, stating they embody India's ambition to become a global sporting powerhouse by 2047. He highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure, indicating that such large-scale sporting events reflect India's growing capability in hosting international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025