Indian Table Tennis Stars Face Challenging Day at World Championships

Indian women's doubles pair Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale advanced to the pre-quarterfinals at the World Table Tennis Championships. However, other Indian competitors, including Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee in women's doubles and Manush Shah in men's singles, faced early exits, ending India's mixed doubles campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Indian table tennis athletes faced a challenging day at the World Table Tennis Championships. Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale moved forward to the pre-quarterfinals, marking a bright spot for the nation's campaign. Their victory came after overcoming a deficit against the Singaporean team of Zeng Jian and Ser Lin Qian.

Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, ranked 14th, suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of the lower-ranked German pair of Annett Kaufmann and Xiaona Shan. Their straight-game loss, lasting just 23 minutes, cut short their championship aspirations.

The disappointment extended to India's mixed doubles team as Chitale, alongside Manush Shah, were defeated by the Korean pair Oh Junsung and Kim Nayeong. Manush Shah's struggles continued as he was eliminated in men's singles by Felix Lebrun and suffered another loss in men's doubles with Manav Thakkar, rounding off a tough day for Indian table tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

