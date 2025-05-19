Harshal Patel's 150th Wicket: Milestone Overshadowed by Lucknow's Powerplay Onslaught

In a thrilling clash at the Ekana Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Harshal Patel achieved a significant career milestone by completing 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite Hyderabad conceding heavily, Patel managed to secure his solitary wicket in the 16th over, dismissing Aiden Markram with an impeccable yorker that culminated in his impressive tally.

Harshal reached this landmark faster than any player in the history of the IPL, completing it within 2,381 deliveries, surpassing the records held by Lasith Malinga, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Dwayne Bravo. However, his feat was overshadowed by a dominant performance from Lucknow Super Giants, who launched a relentless offensive from the onset.

The match saw fiery opening contributions from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, who propelled Lucknow to an aggressive start. Nicholas Pooran continued to batter the Hyderabad bowlers, steering Lucknow to a formidable 205/7. Despite Harshal's historic achievement, the spotlight remained on Lucknow's explosive display, underscoring their superiority in this high-scoring encounter.

