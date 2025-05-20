Incredible Upsets and Star Contracts Dominate Sports Headlines

The world of sports is alive with notable events, from contractual milestones to significant on-court developments. The Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders secured a lucrative four-year rookie contract, amounting to $4.6 million, underscoring the promising start for the former Colorado standout. Meanwhile, ex-Denver Nuggets coach, Michael Malone, transitions to television, joining ESPN for the Western Conference finals after his recent dismissal.

Kolten Wong, a celebrated figure in the baseball circuit, officially announced his retirement, marking the end of an era for the two-time Gold Glover and former Cardinals second baseman. On a different note, the National Basketball Association fined Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams $25,000 for sporting a profane shirt post a vigorous Game 7 victory against Denver, catching the public's attention.

In addition to these happenings, the San Francisco 49ers have cemented Fred Warner's place as the highest-paid linebacker with a new $63 million deal. Concurrently, advocacy efforts by the Philadelphia Eagles around the 'tush push' rule highlight the strategic maneuvers off the field. Finally, in golf and basketball, both Wyndham Clark's apology for an emotional outburst and Scottie Scheffler's leading odds at the U.S. Open draw spectators' interest.

