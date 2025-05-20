Arthur Ashe Stadium Set for Historic $800 Million Transformation

The U.S. Open's iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium is poised for a monumental transformation, as the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) has unveiled plans for an $800 million overhaul. This extraordinary investment marks the most significant financial commitment in the history of its Grand Slam tournament.

Scheduled for completion by 2027, the renovation at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will introduce a $250 million player performance center alongside expanded facilities, including new courts and warmup areas. Despite the extensive upgrades, the USTA assures no disruptions to upcoming U.S. Open events.

The upgrade will enhance the stadium's seating capacity and luxury offerings while maintaining its standing as a premier tennis venue without influencing current ticket prices. The project underscores the USTA's commitment to improving player experience and audience engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)