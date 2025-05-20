Sunrisers Shine: Vettori Applauds Hyderabad's Stellar Batting in IPL Triumph Over Lucknow

In a commanding display, Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori lauded his team's exceptional performance against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Monday. Vettori particularly praised the batting prowess of Abhishek Sharma, who played a pivotal role in setting up the innings as the team adapted seamlessly to the match conditions.

During the post-match press conference, Vettori expressed his satisfaction, stating, 'Our batting today was outstanding. Abhishek set the foundation, and everyone who followed adjusted perfectly to their roles, ensuring a comfortable victory.' Looking forward, he emphasized the importance of finishing the tournament strongly and providing opportunities for emerging players.

Sunrisers won the toss and chose to field. Despite a challenging target of 205/7 set by LSG, half-centuries from Markram and Marsh, and remarkable innings from Sharma and Kishan, propelled SRH to victory with contributions from other players. SRH now stands eighth in the league, spoiling LSG's playoff chances, with both teams out of the playoff race.

(With inputs from agencies.)