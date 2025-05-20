Kenton Cool's Record-Breaking Everest Journey: A Climb Beyond Limits
Kenton Cool, a British climber, celebrated his 19th successful ascent of Mount Everest, setting a non-Sherpa record. At 51, Cool plans to continue climbing, aiming for a 20th or 21st ascent. While acknowledging the risks, he emphasizes responsible participation in mountaineering without limiting climber numbers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Kenton Cool, a 51-year-old British climber, has once again conquered Mount Everest, marking his 19th successful ascent of the world's highest peak, a record for non-Sherpa guides.
Cool, who's been scaling Everest nearly every year since 2004, announced intentions for future climbs. He experienced challenges during previous attempts due to natural disasters and the pandemic.
Despite increasing numbers of climbers on the mountain, Cool stresses the importance of responsible mountaineering and believes the sport should remain open to all. Weather conditions pose a growing threat as the climbing season draws to a close.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Southgate's Cricket Adventure in India: Witnessing IPL Thrills
Congress Questions BJP Over Ravinder Raina’s Snow Adventure Amid Mourning
Bangladesh remain optimistic on fitness of Taskin Ahmed
India ready to deal with any misadventure by Pakistan: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket: A Journey of Grit and Fitness Revival