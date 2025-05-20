Kenton Cool's Record-Breaking Everest Journey: A Climb Beyond Limits

Kenton Cool, a 51-year-old British climber, has once again conquered Mount Everest, marking his 19th successful ascent of the world's highest peak, a record for non-Sherpa guides.

Cool, who's been scaling Everest nearly every year since 2004, announced intentions for future climbs. He experienced challenges during previous attempts due to natural disasters and the pandemic.

Despite increasing numbers of climbers on the mountain, Cool stresses the importance of responsible mountaineering and believes the sport should remain open to all. Weather conditions pose a growing threat as the climbing season draws to a close.

