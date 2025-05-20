Left Menu

Wales Rugby Revamps Squad for Japan Tour

Wales' acting coach, Matt Sherratt, announces a rejuvenated squad for the upcoming Japan tour with 16 changes following a disappointing Six Nations. Sherratt's return, alongside notable assistants, aims to reinvigorate the team and break a record losing streak. Six new players are set for potential debuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:17 IST
Coach Matt Sherratt is set to lead Wales on their tour to Japan in July, marking a significant shift from their unsuccessful Six Nations campaign earlier this year. The team, grappling with a 17-match losing streak, is undergoing substantial changes with 16 new call-ups.

In a bid to revive Wales' fortunes, Sherratt will be supported by a seasoned coaching team including Cardiff's Gethin Jenkins and Harlequins' Danny Wilson and Adam Jones. Former fullback Leigh Halfpenny will join as the kicking coach for the first time, further bolstering the coaching lineup.

The revamped squad intends to break the current losing cycle with the inclusion of six uncapped players for matches against Japan. Despite some senior absences, the team's new dynamics under Sherratt's leadership are creating anticipation and hope for a turnaround.

