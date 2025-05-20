IPL 2025 Match Shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow Due to Weather

The much-anticipated 2025 Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), originally set for May 23 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, has been relocated to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia announced the change citing unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru.

RCB, having already clinched a playoff spot with 17 points, remain hopeful of maintaining their momentum as they stand second in the league with eight victories, three defeats, and one no result. Conversely, SRH has been eliminated, languishing in eighth place with four wins and seven losses.

Previously, a rain-delayed match involving RCB against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned, eliminating KKR from the tournament. The BCCI has also finalized venues in Mullanpur and Ahmedabad for the IPL playoffs. The New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, while Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will stage Qualifier 2 and the Final.

