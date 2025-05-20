Left Menu

Daan Hoole Triumphs in Rainy Giro d'Italia Time Trial

Daan Hoole won Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia as rain impacted later riders. He finished seven seconds ahead of Josh Tarling, taking his first Grand Tour win. Despite tricky conditions, Isaac del Toro retained the overall lead. Favorites Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso remain in pursuit.

Daan Hoole, 26-year-old Lidl–Trek cyclist, secured victory in Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia amid challenging weather conditions. His swift 28.6km time trial from Lucca to Pisa took just 32 minutes and 30 seconds, securing him his first Grand Tour stage win.

The strategically advantageous dry roads favored Hoole, enabling him to finish seven seconds ahead of Britain's Josh Tarling. Meanwhile, weather conditions worsened, with rain creating slippery corners which impacted the performance of later racers.

Despite the adverse conditions, Isaac del Toro of UAE Team Emirates preserved his overall lead, albeit his advantage over Juan Ayuso narrowed to 25 seconds. The stage also saw Slovenian Primoz Roglic making vital time gains in the general classification, following a prior accident. Anticipation builds as riders prepare for Wednesday's challenging 186km mountainous route.

