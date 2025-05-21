Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Navigates New Path Without Coach

Novak Djokovic, parting ways with coach Andy Murray, plans to compete without a coach at the French Open. His form this year, especially on clay, raises concerns as prepares for a 25th Grand Slam record. Djokovic emphasized mutual respect despite the six-month collaboration ending.

Novak Djokovic has decided to move forward without a coach after recently ending his coaching relationship with Andy Murray. Preparing for a potential 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open, Djokovic expressed his continued respect for the Scot despite their professional parting.

The brief six-month partnership with three-time Grand Slam winner Murray saw little success, with Djokovic acknowledging that they could not extract more value from their collaboration on the court. Yet, he values the friendship built during their time together.

With concerns about his form, particularly on clay, Djokovic remains confident in his current support system. As he approaches Roland Garros, where he aims to extend his record, the Serbian tennis star is focused on maintaining his performance without immediate new coaching input.

(With inputs from agencies.)

