Dark Horses Set to Dazzle at the French Open Women's Singles

As the French Open Women's Singles tournament kicks off this Sunday, several under-the-radar contenders are poised to shake up the competition. Among them, Italy's Jasmine Paolini is riding high after clinching her second WTA 1000 title and achieving an Olympic gold in doubles. At world number four, she has aspirations to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris.

China's Zheng Qinwen, a Paris Olympics singles gold medallist, hopes to follow the path of her idol Li Na by achieving Grand Slam glory. Despite not surpassing the fourth round in previous French Open attempts, her strong performance at the Italian Open hints at potential success this year.

Meanwhile, Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, who won the French Open in 2017, and Japan's Naomi Osaka are also notable threats. Ostapenko's recent victories over top-ranking players on clay highlight her potential danger, while Osaka's return from maternity leave shows promise, despite her past struggles at Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)