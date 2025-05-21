Landmark Ruling: Spanish Court Condemns Racial Abuse as Hate Crime

In an unprecedented ruling, the Provincial Court of Valladolid sentenced five individuals for racial abuse against Real Madrid's star Vinicius Jr. This case marks the first time Spain has recognized racist insults as a hate crime within a soccer stadium, a significant step in the fight against racism in sports.

The offenders received a one-year suspended prison sentence and fines varying from 1,080 euros to 1,620 euros, contingent upon not committing any offenses in the next three years. They are also banned from attending matches during this period. This ruling is a result of coordinated efforts by LaLiga, Vinicius, Real Madrid, and the Public Prosecutor's Office.

This verdict sets a precedent in Spain, where previous rulings only recognized racial conduct within the context of moral integrity. LaLiga applauded this milestone, emphasizing the importance of intolerance removal from soccer. The court's decision reinforces the message that racism in sport will not be tolerated within Spanish grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)