Rayan Cherki's France Debut Amidst Injuries Ahead of Nations League Clash

In a significant development, Rayan Cherki has received a call-up to the French national team for the Nations League final four, as announced by head coach Didier Deschamps on Wednesday.

As France misses key players like William Saliba and Jules Kounde due to injuries, Cherki's inclusion highlights his standout performances for Lyon in Ligue 1 this season. The semi-final against Spain, set for June 5 in Stuttgart, Germany, looms large.

With other national team members coming off intense outings like the Champions League final, Deschamps remains confident, citing Spain's formidable strength while assuring fans that motivation is not in short supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)