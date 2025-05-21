Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Face Mumbai Indians in Crucial IPL Showdown

The Delhi Capitals' stand-in captain, Faf du Plessis, opted to field first in a critical IPL match against Mumbai Indians. Delhi's regular captain, Axar Patel, missed the game due to illness, and Mitchell Santner replaced Corbin Bosch for Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:16 IST
In a high-stakes IPL match, Delhi Capitals' interim captain Faf du Plessis decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Mumbai Indians. The match's significance was heightened by the absence of Delhi's regular skipper, Axar Patel, due to illness.

Du Plessis expressed the challenge of playing without Patel, noting that his contribution is akin to having two players on the field. 'We'll miss him today,' Du Plessis remarked, emphasizing Patel's irreplaceable value to the team.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner was included in the Mumbai lineup in place of Corbin Bosch, as both teams aimed to secure a critical victory. The teams lined up with an array of talent, prepared for an intense faceoff on Wednesday.

