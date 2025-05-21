Left Menu

Carapaz’s Dazzling Solo Triumph at Giro d'Italia Stage 11

Richard Carapaz claimed victory on Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, executing a brilliant solo ride. This win brings him to sixth in the general classification while Isaac Del Toro maintains the pink jersey. Carapaz hopes to continue his success in the upcoming stages, aiming for overall victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Richard Carapaz delivered a spectacular performance by winning Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, attacking solo in the final nine kilometers. The stage featured a challenging 186km route, concluding with a grueling 13.7km climb at Alpe San Pellegrino.

The victory marks Carapaz's fourth career stage win in the Giro, catapulting him from ninth to sixth in the general standings, while he trails leader Isaac Del Toro by 1 minute and 56 seconds. Despite a tough time trial the previous day, Carapaz seized his opportunity on the mountains.

Looking ahead, Carapaz is determined to continue his pursuit of the pink jersey, expressing his resolve to fight for victory until the race concludes in Rome. Stage 12 promises a different challenge with a flat 172km course from Modena to Viadana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

