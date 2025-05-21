Indo-Pak Cricket Rivalry Faces Uncertain Future at ICC Events

The future of India-Pakistan cricket encounters at ICC events is under review at the sports governing body's annual conference scheduled in Singapore from July 17-20.

Traditionally, the two cricketing giants only meet in ICC multi-team events. However, escalating military tensions have sparked debate over their future match-ups, starting with the next year's T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

A BCCI source revealed this topic is slated for discussion, especially considering India's powerful influence in cricket governance. Notably, the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has increased speculations around these high-stakes encounters changing.

(With inputs from agencies.)