Indo-Pak Cricket Rivalry Faces Uncertain Future at ICC Events
The future of India-Pakistan cricket matches at ICC events is set to be a key topic at the ICC annual conference in Singapore. Following military conflicts and tensions, officials will discuss whether the long-standing tournament draws will change, particularly for high-profile tournaments like the T20 World Cup.
The future of India-Pakistan cricket encounters at ICC events is under review at the sports governing body's annual conference scheduled in Singapore from July 17-20.
Traditionally, the two cricketing giants only meet in ICC multi-team events. However, escalating military tensions have sparked debate over their future match-ups, starting with the next year's T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
A BCCI source revealed this topic is slated for discussion, especially considering India's powerful influence in cricket governance. Notably, the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has increased speculations around these high-stakes encounters changing.
