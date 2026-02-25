Adaptation Over Advantage: South Africa's T20 World Cup Strategy

South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has dismissed the notion that staying at one venue gives his team an upper hand, instead stressing the importance of adaptability as they gear up for a critical T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against the West Indies.

Maharaj believes that while travel has been limited, each game has offered different conditions, making adaptability key. Despite a morale-boosting win over India, he insists that the team must remain focused on execution and not become complacent.

Facing an unbeaten West Indies team, Maharaj highlights the necessity of clear plans and quick adaptation. As South Africa approaches their first afternoon fixture, Maharaj underscores the importance of strategic communication and execution to secure a semifinal berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)