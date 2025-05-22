Left Menu

Djokovic Triumphs at Geneva Open: Clay Challenge Conquered

Novak Djokovic won his first claycourt match of 2025, defeating Marton Fucsovics at the Geneva Open. Commanding the game with sharp groundstrokes and a strong serve, Djokovic prepares for the upcoming quarter-finals and his quest for a 100th tour title without a coach.

Novak Djokovic secured his inaugural claycourt victory of the 2025 season at the Geneva Open, swiftly advancing to the quarter-finals after overpowering Hungary's Marton Fucsovics with a decisive 6-2, 6-3 scoreline. This marked Djokovic's first win on clay since his triumphant gold medal run at the Paris Olympics.

Djokovic displayed a dominant performance on the court, sealing the 75-minute match without yielding a single break point. The Serbian maestro orchestrated the match from the baseline using precise groundstrokes. "My first win this season on clay. It's great to break the ice in a way," the tennis star noted during a courtside interview.

Looking ahead, the now 38-year-old Djokovic will challenge Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the next round, seeking to avenge his previous Madrid defeat and inch closer to acquiring his 100th tour title amid a coaching hiatus following his recent split from Andy Murray.

