Waves in Sports: Highlights from NFL to NBA Breaking News

The sports world is buzzing with news this week, including the Buffalo Bills' exciting announcement of their debut on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shared this update, noting the NFC East's involvement in the in-season edition of the popular documentary series.

In college sports, Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler is making waves with a lawsuit against the NCAA, seeking a fifth year of eligibility. Zeigler claims significant financial stakes are on the line with potential losses in NIL earnings if his plea is not granted swiftly.

On the tennis circuit, former player Carlos Moya strongly denied reports of coaching Jannik Sinner, while in the NBA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks poised to make history with an anticipated MVP award. Meanwhile, NFL transactions heat up with the Tennessee Titans signing Cam Ward, the top pick from the 2025 Draft.

(With inputs from agencies.)