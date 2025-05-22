Left Menu

Revamping Indian Sports: Ministry Ups Funding and Professional Oversight

The Sports Ministry of India is set to increase funding for federations to manage national and international competitions amid rising inflation. There is a push for professionalism with mandates to appoint High Performance Directors and CEOs. These efforts align with India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:20 IST
Revamping Indian Sports: Ministry Ups Funding and Professional Oversight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Sports Ministry is escalating its financial support to sports federations, substantially increasing funding for both national and international competitions amid escalating inflationary pressures.

Under revised norms, allocations for high priority sports championships will be hiked by 80% and funding for international events in India will be doubled, all part of India's strategic plan to bid for the 2036 Olympics. Federations are required to professionalize operations by appointing High Performance Directors and CEOs to ensure efficient use of funds.

This move mandates federations to allocate 20% of their budget to grassroots initiatives and identify top talents in both junior and senior levels. Enhanced involvement from the ministry aims to build a performance-driven ecosystem while addressing criticisms of potential government interference in sports administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025