Revamping Indian Sports: Ministry Ups Funding and Professional Oversight

The Indian Sports Ministry is escalating its financial support to sports federations, substantially increasing funding for both national and international competitions amid escalating inflationary pressures.

Under revised norms, allocations for high priority sports championships will be hiked by 80% and funding for international events in India will be doubled, all part of India's strategic plan to bid for the 2036 Olympics. Federations are required to professionalize operations by appointing High Performance Directors and CEOs to ensure efficient use of funds.

This move mandates federations to allocate 20% of their budget to grassroots initiatives and identify top talents in both junior and senior levels. Enhanced involvement from the ministry aims to build a performance-driven ecosystem while addressing criticisms of potential government interference in sports administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)