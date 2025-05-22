Left Menu

Intense Showdowns Loom at French Open: Sinner and Djokovic on Collision Course

As Jannik Sinner returns to Grand Slam action at the French Open following a doping suspension, he faces tough competition with possible matchups against tennis giants like Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. The women's draw includes challenging potential showdowns, featuring stars such as Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Naomi Osaka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:30 IST
Jannik Sinner, the world's top-ranked tennis player, is set for a challenging comeback at the French Open following a doping suspension. In a high-stakes draw revealed Thursday, Sinner finds himself in the same half as tennis heavyweights Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, along with several French hopefuls.

In an exciting men's draw, potential early clashes include Sinner against France's Arthur Rinderknech and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori. Djokovic could meet either Sinner or Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, while Britain's Jack Draper, seeded fifth, may face Sinner in the quarter-finals.

On the women's side, defending champion Iga Swiatek, struggling with form, opens against Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia. Swiatek might face world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals. Other anticipated matchups feature Naomi Osaka versus Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa. Coco Gauff, the second seed, is set to play Australian Olivia Gadecki.

