Intense Showdowns Loom at French Open: Sinner and Djokovic on Collision Course
As Jannik Sinner returns to Grand Slam action at the French Open following a doping suspension, he faces tough competition with possible matchups against tennis giants like Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. The women's draw includes challenging potential showdowns, featuring stars such as Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Naomi Osaka.
Jannik Sinner, the world's top-ranked tennis player, is set for a challenging comeback at the French Open following a doping suspension. In a high-stakes draw revealed Thursday, Sinner finds himself in the same half as tennis heavyweights Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, along with several French hopefuls.
In an exciting men's draw, potential early clashes include Sinner against France's Arthur Rinderknech and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori. Djokovic could meet either Sinner or Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, while Britain's Jack Draper, seeded fifth, may face Sinner in the quarter-finals.
On the women's side, defending champion Iga Swiatek, struggling with form, opens against Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia. Swiatek might face world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals. Other anticipated matchups feature Naomi Osaka versus Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa. Coco Gauff, the second seed, is set to play Australian Olivia Gadecki.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
James Blake Predicts Tennis Renaissance with Alcaraz-Sinner Rivalry
Infosys and International Tennis Hall of Fame Extend Partnership to Revolutionize Fan Engagement
Tennis Titans Return: Alcaraz and Sinner Gear Up for Italian Open
Pope Leo XIV: The Sporting Pontiff and His Passion for Tennis and Soccer
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Debut in Professional 100m Race at Philadelphia Grand Slam