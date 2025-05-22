Left Menu

Gujarat Titans' Success: The Ashish Nehra Impact

Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill attributes the team's IPL success to Ashish Nehra's effective communication and vision. Nehra's guidance has strengthened the bowling unit, while Gill's partnership with Sai Sudharsan has been crucial. Collaboration and smart play are key to their achievements.

Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill has lauded head coach Ashish Nehra for his exemplary communication skills, which have been pivotal to the team's standout performance in the ongoing IPL season.

With the Titans topping the points table and boasting nine victories in 12 matches, Nehra's strategic vision is credited with defining player roles and empowering the squad, especially the bowlers. Gill emphasized Nehra's excellence in working individually with players, enhancing their overall effectiveness.

Gill further highlighted his successful partnership with opening batsman Sai Sudharsan, noting the tactical advantage of their left-right combination and mutual understanding. The duo's synergy and tactical acumen have resulted in remarkable partnerships, key to the team's success. Gill also shared a personal anecdote with Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, reflecting the sense of camaraderie within the cricket fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

