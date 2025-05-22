Louis Bielle-Biarrey Stuns as Youngest Pat Marshall Award Winner Since Lomu

At just 21 years old, France and Bordeaux-Begles winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey has taken the rugby world by storm, becoming the youngest recipient of the prestigious Pat Marshall award, a title not achieved at such an age since Jonah Lomu in 1995.

Bielle-Biarrey was recognized for his incredible performance in the Six Nations, where he scored in every match, amassing a tournament record of eight tries, steering France to victory. His prowess on the field extends to his club, Bordeaux-Begles, who are currently second in the French Top 14 and poised to challenge for the European Champions Cup title in Cardiff.

Expressing his gratitude, Bielle-Biarrey remarked on the honor of joining an illustrious group of rugby legends. His remarkable achievement underscores the young player's immense talent and bright future in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)