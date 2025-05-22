Left Menu

Louis Bielle-Biarrey Stuns as Youngest Pat Marshall Award Winner Since Lomu

Louis Bielle-Biarrey, winger for France and Bordeaux-Begles, has been named the British Rugby Union Writers' Club personality of the year, making him the youngest winner of the Pat Marshall award since 1995. Bielle-Biarrey achieved a record eight tries in the Six Nations, contributing to France's title win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:33 IST
Louis Bielle-Biarrey Stuns as Youngest Pat Marshall Award Winner Since Lomu

At just 21 years old, France and Bordeaux-Begles winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey has taken the rugby world by storm, becoming the youngest recipient of the prestigious Pat Marshall award, a title not achieved at such an age since Jonah Lomu in 1995.

Bielle-Biarrey was recognized for his incredible performance in the Six Nations, where he scored in every match, amassing a tournament record of eight tries, steering France to victory. His prowess on the field extends to his club, Bordeaux-Begles, who are currently second in the French Top 14 and poised to challenge for the European Champions Cup title in Cardiff.

Expressing his gratitude, Bielle-Biarrey remarked on the honor of joining an illustrious group of rugby legends. His remarkable achievement underscores the young player's immense talent and bright future in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025