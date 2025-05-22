Naples on Edge: A Night of Anticipation as Serie A Showdown Approaches

As an electrifying football season draws to a close, Napoli fans remain poised with anticipation ahead of a potentially historic night. The Serie A title hangs in the balance as Napoli maintains a slim lead over Inter Milan.

With nerves running high after consecutive draws, optimism persists in Campania as the team faces Cagliari at home. The city of Naples is awash in light blue as preparations are in full swing with 450,000 ticket-seekers vying to witness the possible victory.

Across Naples, twenty large screens are set to bring fans together. Although hopeful, the superstitious city refuses to count its chickens before they hatch. Meanwhile, Inter fans, anticipating their Champions League final, maintain a composed outlook as their eyes remain set on European success.

(With inputs from agencies.)