Luka Modric's Farewell to Real Madrid

Luka Modric, the Croatian midfielder, announces his departure from Real Madrid. He is set to play his final game at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend. Modric expresses his enduring connection to the club, stating he will always remain a 'madridista' despite leaving after the Club World Cup.

Luka Modric, the revered Croatian midfielder, has announced that he will leave Real Madrid following the Club World Cup. This weekend will mark his final game at the Santiago Bernabeu, a milestone that closes a significant chapter in his illustrious career.

In a heartfelt statement released on Thursday, Modric expressed his gratitude and emotional affinity with the club. "Although, after the Club World Cup, I will no longer wear this shirt on the pitch, I will always be a madridista," Modric conveyed, signaling his lasting loyalty and connection to Real Madrid.

The announcement concludes months of speculation about the veteran player's future, as fans and teammates alike prepare for his departure from the iconic Spanish club.

