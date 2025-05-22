Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Eyes Back-to-Back French Open Triumphs

Carlos Alcaraz, after a dominant clay-court season, opens his French Open defense against Kei Nishikori. Alcaraz, the current favorite, boasts a 15-1 clay record and aims to retain his title. Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are among potential key opponents in Paris.

Carlos Alcaraz is set to commence his defense of the French Open title against veteran competitor Kei Nishikori, expressing excitement over his return to Paris following a stellar clay-court season. Alcaraz, the standout player in the lead-up to Roland-Garros, is the tournament favorite, having secured victories in Barcelona and Rome. Meanwhile, Nishikori faces challenges, struggling to find form on clay in recent years.

Holding an impressive 15-1 record on clay this season, Alcaraz's ranking has climbed back to No. 2, ensuring he won't face top-ranked Jannik Sinner until potentially the finals, with the two situated on opposite sides of the tournament draw.

Aside from Alcaraz, the tournament features high-profile names such as Novak Djokovic, seeking a resurgence on clay, and Jannik Sinner, who resumes competition after a doping suspension. In the women's draw, former champion Iga Swiatek aims to return to top form, while Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff headline strong contenders. The French Open unfolds with these promising narratives, starting Sunday.

