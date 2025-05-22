Left Menu

Olav Kooij Triumphs in Thrilling Giro d'Italia Stage 12 Finish

Olav Kooij emerged victorious in stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia with a remarkable sprint finish, overtaking fellow Dutchman Casper van Uden. Mexico's Isaac del Toro maintained his general classification lead. Ben Turner placed third, and former leader Mads Pedersen finished behind him.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling turn of events at stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia, Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij clinched victory in a high-speed sprint finish on Thursday. Kooij expertly maneuvered past compatriot Casper van Uden just before the finish line.

Van Uden initially took the lead, aiming for his second stage victory, but Kooij surged ahead with the support of his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Wout van Aert, ensuring the win.

Mexican rider Isaac del Toro retained a strong general classification standing, holding a 33-second advantage over Spanish teammate Juan Ayuso. Meanwhile, Briton Ben Turner secured third place, outperforming Mads Pedersen, who previously won three of the initial five stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

