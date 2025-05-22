Sports Highlights: Stunning Wins and Controversial Decisions

In the latest turn of events in the sporting arena, Toronto Blue Jays overwhelmed San Diego Padres with a 14-0 victory, showcasing impressive performances by pitcher Kevin Gausman and batter Daulton Varsho.

Simultaneously, controversies surfaced as the World Anti-Doping Agency criticized the Enhanced Games for promoting banned substance use, raising ethical concerns in the athletic community.

Elsewhere, the LPGA restructured its leadership with Craig Kessler taking on the commissioner's role, and Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was crowned NBA MVP, marking a significant feat in professional basketball.

(With inputs from agencies.)