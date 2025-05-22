Left Menu

Oscar Piastri's Championship Quest: On the Fast Track to Formula One Glory

Oscar Piastri, an Australian Formula One driver, is leading his McLaren team with four wins this season. Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time champion, commends Piastri's performance as he races towards a championship title. Piastri aims to add his name to Australia's rich Monaco history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:33 IST
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri is firmly on track to secure his first Formula One championship title, according to the sport's illustrious veteran, Lewis Hamilton. Speaking on Thursday, Hamilton reflected on his own journey to his first title with McLaren, a path Piastri now mirrors with remarkable success.

In his third season, the 24-year-old Piastri has captured four victories out of seven races, positioning him ahead of teammate Lando Norris by a substantial 13 points as they head into the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix. Hamilton praised Piastri's composure and competitiveness, noting the immense pressure both drivers face at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Piastri's recent performances, including wins in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Miami, demonstrate his prowess on the circuit. Despite narrowly missing a win at Imola to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Piastri remains candid and focused, acknowledging the challenges ahead. With Australian drivers historically succeeding in Monaco, Piastri is poised to extend that legacy this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

