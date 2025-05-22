Mitchell Marsh's Maiden Century Powers LSG to Commanding Win

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, Mitchell Marsh scored his maiden IPL century, guiding Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a conclusive 33-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday. This triumph marked a significant game for LSG, though they were already out of the tournament.

Batting first, LSG posted a formidable 235 for 2, with Marsh hammering 117 off 64 balls, featuring 10 boundaries and 8 sixes. Nicholas Pooran complemented Marsh's efforts with an unbeaten 56, showcasing remarkable synergy as they constructed a 121-run partnership for the second wicket.

Chasing the target, GT managed only 202 for 9. Shahrukh Khan stood out for GT with 57 but couldn't prevent their downfall as LSG's William O'Rourke claimed 3 pivotal wickets for just 27 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)