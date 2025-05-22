Left Menu

Marsh's Maiden Century Powers LSG to Victory over Gujarat Titans

Mitchell Marsh's maiden IPL century guided Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a 33-run win over Gujarat Titans. Marsh scored 117 off 64 balls, leading LSG to 235 for 2. Gujarat fell short, managing 202 for 9. Shahrukh Khan's late fireworks weren't enough to seal a top two spot for Gujarat.

The Gujarat Titans squandered a prime opportunity to solidify a top two spot in the league standings, suffering a 33-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday. Mitchell Marsh's splendid 117-run innings propelled LSG to a formidable total of 235 for 2 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash.

Despite their strong start, the Titans struggled in their chase, closing at 202 for 9 after 20 overs. Promising efforts from B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill set the tone, but they couldn't maintain the momentum needed to overhaul LSG's challenging target. Star all-rounder Will O'Rourke's pivotal 3 for 27 performance curtailed the Titans' efforts.

While Shahrukh Khan sparked hopes for a comeback with 57 off 29 balls, his explosive batting alongside Sherfane Rutherford crumbled as the Titans failed to capitalize. Marsh's powerhouse display, in conjunction with support from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, underscored LSG's batting dominance, cementing their commanding score.

