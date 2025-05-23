Left Menu

Qatar Boosts FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Prize Fund to Record $36.5 Million

The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, organized by Qatar's Local Organising Committee, will have a record $36.5 million prize fund. The competition, featuring senior men's national teams from the Union of Arab Football Associations, takes place from December 1-18. FIFA revived the tournament in 2021 with a $25.5 million prize fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 03:43 IST
The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup is set to offer a record prize fund exceeding $36.5 million, Qatar's Local Organising Committee announced. The tournament, featuring senior men's national teams from the Union of Arab Football Associations, will run from December 1 to 18.

Minister of Sports and Youth and LOC Chairman, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani, emphasized that this announcement strengthens the prestige of the FIFA Arab Cup, which was reinstated in 2021 under FIFA's leadership. Initially managed by the UAFA, the tournament's revival in 2021 saw a prize fund of $25.5 million.

The draw is scheduled for Sunday in Doha, with Algeria, the reigning champions, emerging as potential favorites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

