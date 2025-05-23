Djokovic's Birthday Triumph: Charging Towards 100 Titles

Novak Djokovic made a significant mark on his 38th birthday, advancing to the Geneva Open semi-finals with a win over Matteo Arnaldi. The 24-time Grand Slam winner is edging closer to his 100th career title milestone.

Djokovic expressed his optimism about surpassing last year's quarter-finals defeat as he aims for the championship. His straight-sets victory against Arnaldi, though tight, demonstrated his exceptional form this season.

The match saw Djokovic come back strong in the second set after trailing, using the momentum from his racket-breaking moment to regain composure. He now prepares to face Britain's Cameron Norrie, maintaining his pursuit of historical greatness.

