Elite Umpire Squad Announced for WTC Final Showdown at Lord's

In a significant announcement by the ICC, Chris Gaffaney from New Zealand and England's Richard Illingworth have been designated as the on-field umpires for the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final. The tournament, scheduled from June 11 to 15 at Lord's, will see a fierce battle between Australia and South Africa, marking the conclusion of an intense two-year Test cycle.

Illingworth continues his streak of officiating in the WTC finals, having been part of the 2021 and 2023 events. Notably, he is the reigning ICC Umpire of the Year, holding the David Shepherd Trophy for the fourth consecutive year in 2024. Gaffaney has previously co-officiated with Illingworth during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final and last year's WTC final featuring India and Australia.

The Ultimate Test will witness Illingworth making history as he stands in all three WTC finals. Richard Kettleborough, also from England, known for his experience in officiating major ICC tournaments, has been appointed as the TV umpire. He previously fulfilled the same role during the WTC 2021 final between India and New Zealand.

India's Nitin Menon steps in as the fourth umpire, marking his debut in a WTC final after serving as the TV umpire in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final. Seasoned Indian match referee Javagal Srinath will oversee the proceedings, ensuring the match adheres to the highest standards.

In a statement by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, the merit and expertise of the appointed officials were highlighted, reflecting confidence in their ability to conduct the final efficiently. "We are pleased to announce an experienced team of match officials for the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's, marking the culmination of a highly competitive two-year cycle of Test matches played around the world," Shah expressed confidence in the selection.

Ensuring excellence in officiating, Shah added, "We strive to select the most qualified and deserving officials for all matches, and we are confident they will perform admirably. On behalf of the ICC, I wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this assignment."

