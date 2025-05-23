Left Menu

Scaling Heights: Chhonzin Angmo's Inspiring Journey

Chhonzin Angmo, a visually-impaired woman from a remote village in Himachal Pradesh, made history by becoming the first Indian woman with visual impairment to scale Mt. Everest. Despite losing her sight at age eight, Angmo pursued her dream of mountaineering and overcame challenges to achieve her goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:21 IST
Scaling Heights: Chhonzin Angmo's Inspiring Journey
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat of resilience and determination, Chhonzin Angmo, a visually-impaired woman from Himachal Pradesh, has set a new record by becoming the first Indian woman with visual impairment to conquer Mt. Everest. Her accomplishment has not only inspired many but has also brought immense pride to her remote village.

Born and raised in Chango village, Kinnaur district, Angmo lost her sight at the tender age of eight. However, she refused to let this setback deter her ambitions. A graduate and post-graduate from Miranda House, University of Delhi, Angmo works at the Union Bank of India in Delhi, balancing her professional and adventurous pursuits.

Angmo's journey wasn't confined to just overcoming physical challenges. She has excelled in various sports and mountaineering expeditions, proving that determination can indeed move mountains. Her courage and achievements have been publicly recognized, even earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025