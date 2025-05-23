Scaling Heights: Chhonzin Angmo's Inspiring Journey

In a remarkable feat of resilience and determination, Chhonzin Angmo, a visually-impaired woman from Himachal Pradesh, has set a new record by becoming the first Indian woman with visual impairment to conquer Mt. Everest. Her accomplishment has not only inspired many but has also brought immense pride to her remote village.

Born and raised in Chango village, Kinnaur district, Angmo lost her sight at the tender age of eight. However, she refused to let this setback deter her ambitions. A graduate and post-graduate from Miranda House, University of Delhi, Angmo works at the Union Bank of India in Delhi, balancing her professional and adventurous pursuits.

Angmo's journey wasn't confined to just overcoming physical challenges. She has excelled in various sports and mountaineering expeditions, proving that determination can indeed move mountains. Her courage and achievements have been publicly recognized, even earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

