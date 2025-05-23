Legendary Nordic Combined Skier Joergen Graabak Bids Farewell Before 2026 Olympics

Joergen Graabak, a celebrated name in Nordic combined skiing, has announced his retirement, marking the end of an illustrious career. The 34-year-old Norwegian, known for his remarkable achievements, expressed gratitude for the journey and excitement about his future, just nine months before the 2026 Olympics.

During his career, Graabak secured gold in the individual large hill events at both the 2014 Sochi and 2022 Beijing Olympics and team large hill events. He has also clinched silver at this year's world championships, cementing his legacy as the sport's most successful Olympian in history.

Ivar Stuan, Norwegian Combined Sports Director, praised Graabak's historical contributions and acknowledged the void his retirement leaves. However, Graabak remains optimistic, looking forward to new challenges and adventures beyond his athletic career.

