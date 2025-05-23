Left Menu

Legendary Nordic Combined Skier Joergen Graabak Bids Farewell Before 2026 Olympics

Joergen Graabak, Norway's four-time Olympic champion in Nordic combined, announced his retirement, expressing excitement for 'new adventures.' Graabak, who is the sport's most successful Olympic skier, made his decision nine months before the 2026 Olympics. His career accolades include gold medals from the 2014 and 2022 Olympics.

Updated: 23-05-2025 20:37 IST
Joergen Graabak, a celebrated name in Nordic combined skiing, has announced his retirement, marking the end of an illustrious career. The 34-year-old Norwegian, known for his remarkable achievements, expressed gratitude for the journey and excitement about his future, just nine months before the 2026 Olympics.

During his career, Graabak secured gold in the individual large hill events at both the 2014 Sochi and 2022 Beijing Olympics and team large hill events. He has also clinched silver at this year's world championships, cementing his legacy as the sport's most successful Olympian in history.

Ivar Stuan, Norwegian Combined Sports Director, praised Graabak's historical contributions and acknowledged the void his retirement leaves. However, Graabak remains optimistic, looking forward to new challenges and adventures beyond his athletic career.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

