Virat Kohli's Joyful Departure from Test Cricket
Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket, marking the end of a successful 14-year journey. His decision, along with Rohit Sharma's, leaves India's experience lineup scant just before an England tour. Kohli is reportedly content, focusing on family and enjoying the Indian Premier League with RCB.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach Dinesh Karthik offered insights into Virat Kohli's life post-Test cricket retirement, noting the celebrated cricketer is now "at his happiest." Kohli officially bid farewell to the format he cherished most through a heartfelt Instagram message earlier this month, following fellow cricketer Rohit Sharma's retirement from red-ball cricket.
Kohli, central to Bengaluru's lineup in the 18th Indian Premier League season, has shifted focus away from international Test matches. Karthik, who shares a camaraderie with Kohli, observed that the star batsman is fully enjoying his time in the sport and values spending moments with his family. While the announcement shocked many, those close to Kohli respect his personal choice and appreciate his happiness, noted Karthik during a Thursday session.
Kohli's impressive 14-year Test career saw India transform into a formidable force. He brought a new level of aggression and fitness to the squad, making notable contributions with 9,230 runs, averaging 46.85, and achieving 30 centuries. His retirement continues a growing trend among Indian cricketers stepping away from Test cricket, following the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and others. (ANI)
