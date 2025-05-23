Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Joyful Departure from Test Cricket

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket, marking the end of a successful 14-year journey. His decision, along with Rohit Sharma's, leaves India's experience lineup scant just before an England tour. Kohli is reportedly content, focusing on family and enjoying the Indian Premier League with RCB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:19 IST
Virat Kohli's Joyful Departure from Test Cricket
Virat Kohli (Photo: @RCBTweets/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach Dinesh Karthik offered insights into Virat Kohli's life post-Test cricket retirement, noting the celebrated cricketer is now "at his happiest." Kohli officially bid farewell to the format he cherished most through a heartfelt Instagram message earlier this month, following fellow cricketer Rohit Sharma's retirement from red-ball cricket.

Kohli, central to Bengaluru's lineup in the 18th Indian Premier League season, has shifted focus away from international Test matches. Karthik, who shares a camaraderie with Kohli, observed that the star batsman is fully enjoying his time in the sport and values spending moments with his family. While the announcement shocked many, those close to Kohli respect his personal choice and appreciate his happiness, noted Karthik during a Thursday session.

Kohli's impressive 14-year Test career saw India transform into a formidable force. He brought a new level of aggression and fitness to the squad, making notable contributions with 9,230 runs, averaging 46.85, and achieving 30 centuries. His retirement continues a growing trend among Indian cricketers stepping away from Test cricket, following the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and others. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025