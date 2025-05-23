Major Rohit Kadian Shines at World Masters Games with Four Medals

Major Rohit Kadian, an officer in the Indian Army, has emerged as a national hero with his remarkable performance at the 11th World Masters Games in Taiwan, as reported by officials on Friday.

The event, which runs from May 17 to 30, saw Major Kadian competing against elite international athletes and former Olympians. He demonstrated exceptional skills and determination, earning a total of four medals, including a gold in the 1500 m race for the 40-45 age category, a silver in the 800 m and 5000 m races, and a bronze in the 400 m race.

His achievement not only reflects his personal dedication and athletic excellence but also embodies the resilient spirit of the Indian Army. Major Kadian's success serves as an inspiration for athletes and servicemen, reaffirming the Army's commitment to nurturing sports talent among its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)