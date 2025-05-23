Ronaldo's Major Stake: A Game Changer for Real Valladolid

Former Brazilian football legend Ronaldo has offloaded his majority stake in Real Valladolid, according to a statement by the Spanish club on Friday. The club has seen a rough season, confirmed to be relegated from LaLiga since April.

In the wake of impending final match against Leganes, Valladolid anchors the bottom of the standings with merely 16 points, enduring 29 losses. This marks the third relegation since Ronaldo, aged 48, took over as majority owner in 2018.

The move follows Ronaldo's prior decision to divest from Cruzeiro, the Brazilian club where he launched his illustrious football career. The sale to a North American investment group signals another significant exit for the football icon.

