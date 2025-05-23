India Gears Up for England Test Series Amidst Leadership Changes
The BCCI will announce India's squad for the 2025 England Test series, following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain India 'A' against England Lions. The series marks a new era as India tackles leadership challenges in the ICC World Test Championship.
- Country:
- India
As the Men's Selection Committee prepares to unveil India's squad for an upcoming five-match Test series against England, fans anticipate a new chapter in Indian cricket leadership. The announcement, slated for Saturday in Mumbai, will be followed by a press conference, according to BCCI.
Scheduled to transpire from June to August 2025, this series is part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship. Matches will be held across prominent venues including Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval. Notably, this will be India's first bilateral series since the retirement announcements from stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Before this pivotal series, India 'A' will compete against England Lions, starting on May 30 in Canterbury, with Abhimanyu Easwaran at the helm. This period marks a transitional era for India's cricket team, highlighting strategic shifts following the impactful careers of Sharma and Kohli.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IPL suspended indefinitely due to India-Pakistan military conflict: BCCI official.
BCCI Suspends IPL Amid Border Tensions and Drone Attacks
BCCI Suspends IPL Amid India-Pakistan Tension
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Applaud Indian Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions
BCCI Halts IPL 2025 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions