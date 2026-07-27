India Cracks Down on 'Energy Drink' Label
India has mandated that manufacturers stop using the term 'energy drinks' for high-caffeine beverages, citing misleading claims. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is enforcing a 90-day compliance deadline. The decision has sparked industry concern over brand impact and sales disruption.
- Country:
- India
India's food safety authority has issued a directive ordering high-caffeine beverage makers to remove the label 'energy drinks' from their products, warning that the term misleads consumers. The fast-growing market is projected to be worth $1.6 billion by 2028.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) argued there are no existing Indian standards for such products, and claims of vitality enhancement are baseless. This move has alarmed companies like Pepsi and Red Bull, which fear brand damage and sales disruptions as they rely heavily on instant-energy marketing strategies.
Despite some regions mandating label changes, the Indian government has given producers a 90-day compliance window. The move aligns with global scrutiny over health concerns from high-caffeine content. Industry stakeholders are calling for a more predictable regulatory framework to mitigate potential market chaos.
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